‘Messi is more than a dream for Inter’ – Mirabelli believes Barcelona superstar can be prised from Camp Nou

The previous Nerazzurri director confesses that Serie A heavyweights have actually liked landing the renowned Argentine for a number of years

Lionel Messi is “more than a dream” for Inter, claims Massimiliano Mirabelli, with the Serie A giants having actually left their door open up to the Barcelona superstar for a number of years.

A relocation for the Argentine icon has actually been mooted at San Siro for a long time now.

Former Nerazzurri president Massimo Moratti never ever hesitated from the reality that he would have invited the chance to include an all-time terrific to the books inMilan Current supremo Zhang Jindong has actually maintained that aspiration, however putting a handle location was constantly going to show difficult.

Prising Messi away from Barca has actually been a near difficult job throughout his impressive profession to date, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner staying increasingly faithful to the Liga giants.

Questions are, nevertheless, being asked of his future on the back of a dreadful end to the 2019-20 project for those at Camp Nou.

Contract extension talks have actually been postponed, with Messi having less than 12 months delegated work on his present terms.

That scenario is offering intend to his numerous suitors all over the world, with Inter anticipated to figure plainly in any transfer scramble.

Mirabelli believes that will be the case, with the previous Nerazzurri …