‘Messi is Barcelona’ – Koeman keen to work with ‘disappointed’ star

The Dutch coach has actually repeated his desire to handle the Argentine, worrying he has every right to be dissatisfied following a bad season

New Barcelona supervisor Ronald Koeman has actually when again required calm surrounding the future of Lionel Messi, stating “Messi is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi”

Following Barca’s 8- 2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter- finals, speculation rapidly started swirling about Messi’s future at Camp Nou with tips he was open to an exit after a season without flatware for the club.

While contracted for another season, the 33- year- old has actually been connected with relocations to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain andInter

Koeman, who just recently changed Quique Setien as Barcelona supervisor, has actually worried his desire to work with Messi next season and thinks the Argentine aggressor has every right to be dissatisfied based upon current outcomes.

” I do not understand[whether Messi is too powerful at Barcelona] I wasn’t around to see what’s taken place. But Messi still has an agreement for another season,” Koeman informed NOS

“It’s completely sensible that he’s dissatisfied. I would be dissatisfied too when I have actually simply lost 8- 2to Bayern It would be an extremely bad appearance if you were walking with a smile on your face after an occasion like that.

“Messi is …