Messi drops bombshell transfer request on beleaguered Barcelona

The 33-year-old has actually invested his whole profession with the Blaugrana, winning the Ballon d’Or on 6 celebrations – now looks set to leave

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has actually sent a transfer request and asked to leave the club.

Sources have actually validated to Goal that the 33-year-old has actually sent out a fax to Barcelona asking the club to trigger a provision in his agreement that will permit him to leave on a complimentary transfer this summer season, with his offer presently set to end at the end of next season.

Messi thinks the stipulation will permit him to end his offer unilaterally.

Rumours of Messi’s misery have actually been swirling given that Bayern Munich embarrassed Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on August 14, ending a season that saw the club stop working to win any prizes.

Following that match, a source informs Goal they had actually never ever seen Messi so dejected and annoyed, which the Argentine right away interacted to numerous club executives.

In the consequences of the Bayern defeat, Barcelona sacked head coach Quique Setien along with technical supervisorEric Abidal They consequently employed Ronald Koeman to change Setien, with the Dutchman revealing his desire to keep the Argentine star at Camp Nou.

Messi cut his holiday brief to consult with Koeman recently, informing the Dutchman in their conference that he …