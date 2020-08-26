‘Messi cannot leave now’ – Former Barca president Gaspart says the club is in charge of any transfer

The ex-Barca supremo resolved the bombshell transfer speculation about the club’s famous opponent

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart firmly insisted Lionel Messi cannot leave the embattled La Liga giants on a complimentary transfer as he struck out at the 6- time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi has actually sensationally informed Barca he wishes to leave the club, who changed Quique Setien with Ronald Koeman after they were dismissed by Real Madrid in La Liga and embarrassed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter- finals.

The 33- year- old’s agreement runs up until June 2021 and is stated to have a stipulation in his offer that permitted him to leave on a complimentary transfer at the end of the 2019- 20 project.

It was needed to be triggered prior to the end of May however, due to the season being extended into August amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Messi has actually informed the Catalan giants he still plans to use of it.

However, Gaspart – who was president of Barca in between 2000 and 2003 – informed Marca: “[Messi] cannot leave He will need to leave in 2021.

” I have actually seen the agreement and it is really clear. The stipulation ended in June and there is no going back.

” I choose him to leave next year for absolutely no than to go now for less than EUR700 million.

“The club is in charge here, not the gamer. The club paid the gamers. And this is not a matter of …