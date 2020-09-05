Messi: Barcelona legend to stay at club – Armenian News

Barcelona’s all- time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi states he is remaining since it is “impossible” for any group to pay his release stipulation and he does not desire to face “the club I love” in court, BBC Sport reports.

The Argentine, 33, sent out a fax to Barca last Tuesday stating he desired to work out a stipulation in his agreement which he stated permitted him to leave free of charge.

But the club stated his 700m euro (₤ 624m) release stipulation would have to be satisfied.

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave,” Messi informed Goal

” I informed the president and, well, the president constantly stated that at completion of the season I might choose if I desired to go or if I desired to stay and in the end he did not keep his word.

“Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700m clause, and that this is impossible.”

Messi, whose agreement ends next summer season, states the reality he did not inform Barca he desired to leave in the past 10 June was essential, and had he done so his release stipulation would not have actually had to be satisfied.