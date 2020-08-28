Messi and Griezmann aren’t incompatible at Barcelona – Deschamps

The Les Bleus employer thinks his French striker can shine together with the Argentine in seasons to come if provided the possibility

France head coach Didier Deschamps firmly insisted Antoine Griezmann can effectively play together with Lionel Messi as the Barcelona super star eyes an exit.

Messi has actually sensationally informed Barca he wishes to leave the embattled La Liga giants, having actually invested his whole expert profession at Camp Nou.

Griezmann, who showed up from Atletico Madrid at the start of the 2019-20 season, and his relationship with Messi made headings throughout the project as the previous had a hard time for consistency.

As Messi creates interest from the similarity Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, Deschamps was inquired about the circumstance and Griezmann after calling his team for France’s upcoming Nations League components.

“I don’t know,” Deschamps informed press reporters. “On the very first part, it does not issue me. It issues Leo Messi and Barca, so I’m not going to discuss it.

“As for Antoine, can it have an impact? It stays to be seen. The concern is more about his position, the position on the pitch. He was regards delighted to have fun withMessi Sometimes it worked out and often not so well. Their association is not incompatible.

“It’s not up to me, I have other things to look after. That’s about the clubs …