‘Messed Up Mustache’? Rihanna Gets Real AF About Her Skincare Insecurities & Shares Her ‘Favorite’ Product From Fenty Skin!

Fenty Skin is here, and Rihanna is prepared to open about her skincare journey!

“The new culture of skincare” dropped on Friday, and in honor of the launching, RiRi talked with Morgan Stewart of E!‘s Daily Pop to speak about her venture into the skincare area after an effective launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Both girls bonded over having problem with coloring and dark areas on the skin from the sun or previous breakouts, which was a driver for the 32- year-old to begin dealing with her line:

“I kind of got that, like, messed up mustache from the sun. And you don’t want to wear makeup, but then you have a mustache because it’s just dark.”

So what lastly began assisting the magnate? The Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum is “one of my favorite products that we’ve made so far,” she described:

“I finally started to believe in toner. Because I didn’t understand what toner did besides strip my skin all the time. It always felt really dry after, like I just cleaned it with something really harsh, and I don’t like that feeling.”

Speaking of the vocalist’s skin, Morgan followed up with a query into whether the brand name was developed with Rihanna’s skin in mind or any particular type, to …