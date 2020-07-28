Meshaal proposes plan to confront Israeli annexation – Middle East Monitor

Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has proposed a plan to confront Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank and the US deal of the century, Arab21.com reported on Monday.

Meshaal’s proposal is part of a “political vision” produced for the Arab Thinking Forum in London. It was announced in an interview with the Chairman of the forum, Mohamed Amin.

According to Arabi21.com, the proposal is based mainly on rebuilding the Palestinian national programme and reformation of the Palestinian Authority in a way that enables it to face up to the measures imposed by Israel.

Meshaal spoke about the Israeli annexation plan, its background and the tactical reasons for its postponement. He stressed that the Palestinian national programme must include “comprehensive confrontation” with the Israeli occupation.

The interview followed a similar discussion between the forum and the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Saeb Erekat, a senior Fatah official.

