Mesh Office Chair Computer Desk Chair with Wheels,Mid Back Executive Desk Chair,Rolling Swivel Height Adjustable Ergonomic Office Chair,Modern Task Chair with Lumbar Support Armrest,Black



Price: $42.88

Delivery Time: 3-5 days

❤ Ergonomic Design – Our mesh office/computer chair is built for long-lasting comfort. This ergonomic office chair built-in lumbar support and back support,with the height adjustable seat,the locking mechanism keeps the back upright and relieves the stress and pain brought on by other office chairs.

❤ Soft & Comfort Seat- Our desk chair uses high-density Updated thick sponge,more flexible,you will not feel stuffy or uncomfortable even sitting a long time;Also the breathable mesh back provides you a extra comfort for daily use.

❤ Easy Assembly – Our chair comes with all the hardware and necessary tools. With step-by-step instructions, you’ll be set up and ready to game, take on the office in about 10-15 minutes!

❤ 360-Degree Swivel Durable Casters – Office chair have swivels 360 degrees for multitasking convenience, rolling 100000, and its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area to another area without making noisy sounds.

❤ Good Quality – All the accessories of our office chair have passed BIFMA test, which is a guarantee for your personal safety. The mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs.Seat Height: 18 inch – 21 inch. Overall Dimensions: 18″L * 18.5″W * (34.5-38.0)”H.