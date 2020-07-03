MES recommends to avoid direct sunlight during the day – Panorama

Hydromet meteorological service reports that above the norm ultraviolet radiation intensity is predicted. It is advised to avoid direct sunlight from 11:00 to 17:00, according to Hydromet meteorological service.

On July 6-7 no precipitation is predicted. In the afternoon of July 4-5 in split up places short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 20-25 m/s. In split up places hail is also possible. North-east wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 3-5 degrees.