MES issues cyclone warning in the territory of Armenia – Panorama

Intense rains with thunderstorms is expected in the territory of Armenia in On July 10-13 conditioned by cyclone penetration from the Black Sea. As Hydromet meteorological service at the ministry of emergency situations (MES) reported, hail is predicted in separate regions of the country.

During the thunderstorm strong wind is possible, wind speed may possibly reach up to 20-30 m/s. The service advises the citizenry to avoid being in the open air during the thunderstorms.