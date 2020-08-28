Meryl Streep’s nephew arrested, charged with second-degree assault, strangulation in road rage incident

Lt Gregory Brown stated cops got numerous 911 calls at about 11:30 a.m. in concerns to the run-in.

When cops got here, Streep’s nephew had actually currently left.

The 18-year-old victim was provided medical attention at the scene, however declined, Brown said.

Charles’s victim went house, however quickly after asked for medical support.

He was very first carried to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and later on airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital since of “serious head trauma that required emergency surgery.”

Streep’s nephew was later on arrested at his house and charged with 2 felonies: second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

East Hampton Town Justice Steven Tekulsky arraigned the 31-year-old essentially on Thursday afternoon, and he was launched on a $50,000 bond.

The accused is set to appear in court at a later date.

