Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park as Liverpool get permission to play at Anfield

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park after town’s Safety Advisory Group gave permission for the fixture to happen as scheduled, with Liverpool additionally given the inexperienced gentle to stage all remaining house Premier League sport at Anfield.

The match was one among two video games involving Liverpool flagged to happen at impartial grounds due to fears that supporters would congregate outdoors the closed stadiums and breach social distancing tips, with the away journey to Manchester City on Thursday 2 July additionally but to be confirmed.

But at a gathering of the council’s Safety Advisory Group on Wednesday, each Liverpool and Everton got approval to play their remaining house video games at Anfield and Goodison Park respectively after reassurance was provided that the situations outdoors the grounds can be managed.





The derby obtained help from each Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and the Merseyside Police, with authorities completely satisfied for the sport to happen at Goodison Park subsequent Sunday at 7pm.

It was additionally determined at the assembly that Liverpool’s remaining house Premier League video games will be played at Anfield, which means they may wrap up the title at their very own stadium once they tackle Crystal Palace on Wednesday 24 June in the event that they haven’t already executed so.

Wendy Simon, chair of the Safety Advisory Group: “Numerous components have been considered, particularly the security of the gamers, match officers and workers in attendance at each stadia. We are assured the measures in place will enable the matches to be held behind closed doorways with none detrimental impression to all involved and advocate to town council that the security certificates for each grounds be amended to enable this to occur.”

