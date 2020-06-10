Merriam-Webster to update definition of racism after request

Image copyright

The American dictionary Merriam-Webster is to change its definition of the phrase racism after receiving an electronic mail from a younger black lady.

Kennedy Mitchum, a current graduate of Drake University in Iowa, urged that the definition ought to embody a reference to systematic oppression.

An editor then responded, later agreeing to update their definition.

The determination comes amid worldwide anti-racism protests after the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after a white police officer held a knee on his neck for practically 9 minutes.

Ms Mitchum had encountered individuals pointing to the dictionary to show that they weren’t racist as a result of of the best way they felt in the direction of individuals of color. She felt the definition wanted to mirror broader points of racial inequality in society.

Merriam-Webster’s present definition of racism

a perception that race is the first determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial variations produce an inherent superiority of a specific race a) a doctrine or political program based mostly on the idea of racism and designed to execute its rules, b) a political or social system based on racism racial prejudice or discrimination

“I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world,” she advised CNN.

“The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice – it’s the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans.”

Merriam-Webster’s editorial supervisor Peter Sokolowski advised the AFP information company that the second definition shall be up to date to mirror the request.

“We will make that even more clear in our next release,” he mentioned.

“This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used,” he added.