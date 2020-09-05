Mermell concedes race, Auchincloss wins Democratic primary for Kennedy’s US House seat

Jake Auchincloss, a city councilor in suburban Boston and a former Marine, won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts. The race was called overnight after three communities finished the counting of ballots. Jesse Mermell, who finished second in the primary, at noon Friday posted a video message saying she had called Auchincloss to concede the race. “This was a hard-fought campaign and I’m glad that, in the end, we shared the common goal that every vote was counted and both supported Sec. Galvin and the clerks as they did so in the last two days,” Mermell said. Auchincloss, 32, edged out Mermell and five other Democratic candidates in the crowded field for the open 4th Congressional District, a contest that took until early Friday to decide because of a deluge of mailed-in ballots that overwhelmed several cities and towns.Nearly 1 million voters, skittish over the coronavirus pandemic, used the mail option for Tuesday’s primary. A state judge late Wednesday had approved a petition from Secretary of State Bill Galvin asking for more time for cities and towns to complete their vote tallies.After graduating from Harvard in 2010, Auchincloss served as a captain in the U.S. Marines. He…
Most Popular
WazirX/Binance transfer option now has 7 new coins at zero fee
WazirX Just revealed the listing of 7 new coins on the WazirX/Binance transfer option After the combination in February of this year, WazirX users got...
Send a birthday card to the oldest living WWII vet in the US as...
Lawrence Brooks served as a assistance employee in the primarily Black American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and after that the...
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with under-screen selfie cam handled in a hands-on video
It's clear that Xiaomi is wanting to launch a mobile phone with an under-screen selfie electronic camera however nobody anticipated it to be...
Defense Ministry officials meet with family of Armenian officer captured in Azerbaijan – Armenian...
Representatives from the Ministry of Defense have actually gone to the family of Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer captured by Azerbaijani soldiers after...
Grealish’s England chances won’t be helped if he joins Manchester United, says Barnes
A previous Three Lions preferred believes the midfielder ought to remain at Aston Villa if he wishes to end up being a...
There’s more than one way to ditch white (wine) after Labor Day
Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in limitless gain access to to our...
AmazonBasics Wireless Shower Speaker with 5W Driver, Suction Cup, Built-in Mic – Lime Green
Price: (as of - Details) Water-resistant speaker for shower or bath; withstands splashes, drips, humidity, and moistureBluetooth 4.2 connectivity radius of 33 feetRechargeable...