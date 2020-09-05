Mermell concedes race, Auchincloss wins Democratic primary for Kennedy’s US House seat

Jake Auchincloss, a city councilor in suburban Boston and a former Marine, won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts. The race was called overnight after three communities finished the counting of ballots. Jesse Mermell, who finished second in the primary, at noon Friday posted a video message saying she had called Auchincloss to concede the race. “This was a hard-fought campaign and I’m glad that, in the end, we shared the common goal that every vote was counted and both supported Sec. Galvin and the clerks as they did so in the last two days,” Mermell said. Auchincloss, 32, edged out Mermell and five other Democratic candidates in the crowded field for the open 4th Congressional District, a contest that took until early Friday to decide because of a deluge of mailed-in ballots that overwhelmed several cities and towns.Nearly 1 million voters, skittish over the coronavirus pandemic, used the mail option for Tuesday’s primary. A state judge late Wednesday had approved a petition from Secretary of State Bill Galvin asking for more time for cities and towns to complete their vote tallies.After graduating from Harvard in 2010, Auchincloss served as a captain in the U.S. Marines. He…

