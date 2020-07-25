MerLerner Weighted Blanket (15LBS 88”X104” 7-Layered) King Size Comfortable 200TC 100% Cotton Breathable Washable Weighted Blanket with Glass Beads for Adult,Dark Grey



Price: $109.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 21:34:50 UTC – Details)



MerLerner Weighted Blanket 7-Layered 100% Cotton Comfortable Breathable Washable Weighted Blanket with Glass Beads,Dark Grey

HOW TO CHOOSE: Perfect weighted blanket that weighs about 10-12% of your body.

5lbs (48”X36”) weight is intended for kid/chlid that weighting 40-70 lbs,and is suitable for twin size bed.

15 lbs (88”X104”) weight is intended for individual that weighting 140-190 lbs.

20 lbs (88” X 104”) weight is intended for individual that weighting 190-240 lbs.

25 lbs (88”X104”) weight is intended for individual that weighting 240-280 lbs.

30 lbs (88” X 104”) weight is intended for individual that weighting 280-320 lbs,which 88”X104” weighted blanket is suitable for California king size.

Our weighted blanket made up with high quality glass beads offering you a feeling of comfort hug.

7 layer design, breathable cotton material comfortable for all season.

NOTICE:

–It is not recommended for pregnant women;

–It is not recommended for people who cannot remove the blanket without help;

–Blanket should not be placed over face or head;

–This is weighted blanket WITHOUT COVER

WE DO NOT HAVE ANY UPDATED 2.0 7-LAYERED WEIGHTED BLANKET OR ANY UPGRADED 7-LAYER DESIGN WHICH WE COULD NOT GUARANTEED THEIR QUALITY.

Warm Tips:

1.The weighted blanket are smaller than same size regular blanket because it is designed to cover your body rather than your bed.

Please don’t worry when you see twin weighted blankets smaller than expected.

2.You might feel it is too heavy or too light in the first few nights, it usually takes about 3-7 days to

get used to the weighted blanket, please feel the magic weighted blanket in a few more days.

3.The weighted blanket is recommend machine-washable on a gentle setting and dry clean or hand-wash would be better.

7-LAYERED 200TC PREMIUM WEIGHT BLANKET – Our 7-layered blanket is designed to offer supreme comfort .We use the most advanced sewing technology and the highest-quality material to produce the perfect weighted blanket.The ultra-breathable, 200TC 100%-cotton outer layer is lined with non-glue polyester padding and two extra polyester layers that contain millions of premium micro glass beads. This unique structure provides optimal temperature control and stops our blankets from leaking beads.

SUPERB WORKMANSHIP STANDARD – We use professional screwing, 4-5 inch design for each weighted blanket square, which fix the problem of leaking beads or the glass beads move massive around inside which prevents weight shifting from one compartment to another.

READY FOR A NEW DAY – Our 100% cotton 7-layered comfortable weighted blanket keeps warmth which makes people feels being hugged by mom’s hand which encourges people ready for a new day.7 layer design, breathable cotton material comfortable for all season.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT SIZE – For an individual user with a single, twin, or full-size bed, we recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 10-12% of your body weight, (plus one pound). If the final weight falls equally between two blanket sizes, it’s best to go with the lighter option. Choosing the right size is crucial for enjoying the optimal benefits that the weighted blanket provides.For assistance,choosing the right size for you, please check out the helpful chart below!

100% SATISFIED QUALITY & SERVICE – Our QC team do strict item inspection before we send it out and we provide 180-day return and replacement service. If you have any question,please feel free to contact us,we will reply to you within 24 hours and solve your problems.NOTE:WE DO NOT HAVE ANY UPDATED 2.0 7-LAYERED WEIGHTED BLANKET OR ANY UPGRADED 7-LAYER DESIGN WHICH WE COULD NOT GUARANTEED THEIR QUALITY.