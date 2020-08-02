Merkel’s defence of Israel’s war crimes undermines the ICC and the rule of law – Middle East Monitor

Shortly after her see to South Africa previously this month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government made a stunning statement in defence of Israel’s horrendous record of major human rights offenses. Germany took the disgraceful action of weakening worldwide law by objecting to The Hague’s jurisdiction, declaring that the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the authority to examine Israel’s war crimes versus the Palestinians.

After much procrastination, the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, lastly revealed in December that there is sensible basis for a probe into Israel’s actions versus the individuals of inhabitedPalestine In a petition submitted with the ICC, Merkel’s federal government asked to be “a friend of the court” (amicus curiae) in an effort to avoid The Hague case with charges versus the program of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Bensouda left an open hole which is being made use of by Israel and its allies such asGermany She asked for The Hague to select the concern of jurisdiction, which has the possible to sidetrack and weaken any possibility of prosecuting and penalizing the settler-colonial program’s war wrongdoers. This was done in spite of the Prosecutor’s Office firmly insisting that Israel has actually destroyed Palestinian …