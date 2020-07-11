Merkel: You can’t fight the pandemic with lies

By
Jackson Delong
-

Early Start

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to have a shot at President Donald Trump in a speech to the European Parliament. “As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight it with hate or incitement to hatred,” she said.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR