Merkel sticking to decision not to run again as German chancellor – Panorama

Germany’s Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that she was sticking to her decision not to run again for a fifth time period as chancellor of Europe’s largest financial system, Reuters reported.

Asked in a ZDF tv interview whether or not she was tempted to rethink her decision in view of the coronavirus pandemic, she mentioned she was “firmly” resolved that this is able to be her final time period.

Merkel has been on the helm of the German authorities since 2005.