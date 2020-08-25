Merkel calls on Russia to hold perpetrators accountable in Navalny case – Panorama

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable, Reuters reports.

The source reminds that German doctors treating Navalny at a Berlin hospital said earlier on Monday examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.

“Those responsible must be identified and held accountable,” Merkel said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.