Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral Covid-19 treatment

Merck is seeking FDA emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral Covid-19 treatment, molnupiravir. If authorized, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19. CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen reports.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
What does William Shatner think of being called an astronaut?
William Shatner and the Blue Origin crew speak to CNN's Erica Hill ahead of their trip to space.
China’s military hold drills near Taiwan. Biden is stuck in a hard place
Democratically ruled Taiwan is facing growing military and political pressure from Beijing to accept the rule of China. Recently China made mass air force...
What’s next for the debt ceiling debate? Lawmakers agree to raise the debt limit...
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the agreement between the Democrats and Republicans to raise the debt temporarily until December.
How to plan for health care costs in retirement
Rhian Horgan, Silvur founder and author of "Medicare for Beginners", joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss planning for health care costs in retirement.
Abbott President & CEO Robert Ford on revolutionizing COVID-19 at-home testing technology
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Abbott President & CEO Robert Ford, sat down with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani to discuss Abbott's upcoming...