Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral Covid-19 treatment
Merck is seeking FDA emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral Covid-19 treatment, molnupiravir. If authorized, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19. CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen reports.

