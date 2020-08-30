Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

With Ricciardo’s Renault cars and truck coming alive in the low drag trim required for Spa-Francorchamps, he assisted the French cars and truck producer provide its finest certifying outcome considering that it went back to Formula 1 as a works group.

Lining up 4th, simply 2 locations ahead of colleague Esteban Ocon, Ricciardo is well in the hunt for a podium surface if any of the vehicles ahead of him stumble.

Mercedes manager Toto Wolff states Ricciardo is a possible thorn in the side of the regular front runners due to the fact that of the Renault’s efficiency qualities.

That might make him extremely strong on the long term as much as Les Combes and permit him to leapfrog the vehicles ahead of him.

“The real interesting car is Ricciardo, who runs a low downforce configuration, who has been by far the quickest on the straight,” stated Wolff.

“I believe we could have a situation like we had some years ago with Force India, that a couple of cars will try to make it into Turn 1. That will be interesting how it plays out with strategy.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo believes in the meantime, nevertheless, Mercedes and Red Bull are quicker over a race range, however that’s not going to stop him attempting to do something.

“Obviously Max and the two Mercedes have been, for the most part, in a league of their own on Sundays this year,” he stated. “So I believe it will take something …