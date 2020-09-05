Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

The numbers show simply just how much the group will have to restructure as the sport heads into 2021 and the brand-new period of the expense cap.

Next year, under the FIA monetary policies, the group will have to run to a spending plan of $145m, or the approximate equivalent of ₤ 108m. While there are lots of exemptions that do not come under the cap, such as the wages of motorists and leading management and marketing costs, there is still a big gulf.

The numbers consist of just the expense of running the Brackley racing group, with the Brixworth HPP engine center represented just by a small leasing charge in the accounts.

The group made its greatest ever earnings in 2015. After staying stable at ₤ 337.2 m in 2017 and ₤ 338.4 m in 2018, its earnings, mainly from sponsorship and the F1 reward fund, increased to ₤ 363.6 m in 2019.

The numbers expose that the outdoors earnings was so fantastic that a net quantity of less than ₤ 30m was paid to the group by Mercedes-Benz as a marketing contribution, after the engine leasing charge had actually been repaid by the group.

However, in parallel with the greater earnings there was a matching boost in expenses, from ₤ 309.7 m in 2017 and ₤ 311.4 m in 2018 to ₤ 333.2 m in 2015. Profits increased somewhat from ₤ 12.7 m in 2018 to ₤ 14.7 m in 2019.

The boost in both earnings and expenses were related in part …