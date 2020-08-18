Mercedes role in Racing Point case “total nonsense”

Racing Point was struck with a 15-point fitters’ champion charge and fined EUR400,000 after it was considered to have actually copied Mercedes’ 2019 brake duct style.

The group has actually honestly declared it tried to reverse engineer the Mercedes W10 in developing the Racing Point RP20 by utilizing pictures of the cars and truck, doing so within the policies.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown stated the stewards’ judgment on the brake duct case showed this claim was “BS”, which the remainder of the RP20 cars and truck likewise needed to be questioned.

The stewards’ judgment made no tip of wrong-doing on Mercedes’ part, however both Ferrari group principal Mattia Binotto and Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner have actually meant concerns over Mercedes’ participation.

Horner stated that “questions will get asked” of Mercedes, including: “If the team in question are guilty of receiving [designs], surely the team that has provided has also been in breach of those regulations?”

But Mercedes F1 group principal Wolff stated it was incorrect to recommend Racing Point had actually gone even more than utilizing photography in developing its cars and truck, and would safeguard any questioning of Mercedes’ role in the case.

“Copying the car more than from photos is something we would know,” Wolff stated. “That is why from my point of view, it is overall rubbish to pursue …