Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy

Chief strategist James Vowles confesses that a window briefly opened that might have permitted Bottas to leap ahead of Red Bull motorist Verstappen if he pitted, however the group didn’t seize the day, and the Finn eventually needed to choose 3rd.

Bottas had made a bad start from 2nd on the grid, and he was passed both Verstappen and the Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

He wasted time and took some life out of his tires combating previous Stroll, prior to focussing on overtaking Verstappen ahead.

Read Also:

“Once Valtteri was back in P3, we were reviewing options, and there were really only two on the table,” Vowles stated in a Mercedes video.

“The initially is to go longer, force Verstappen into an early stop, ensure he covers you and after that go a lot longer than him, and do an overcut and overtake on track.

“The 2nd is undoubtedly the undercut, the one that is most learnt about, however to do that you require to be extremely, extremely near to the vehicle in front and on the very first stint, we just weren’t there. We were dropping off the tire curves and we weren’t able to get close enough to Verstappen.

“Understandably so, Valtteri had actually been hammering out traffic to get up to that point and had actually lost a bit more of the shine outside the tire.

“On stint 2, there was a chance for an undercut, a.