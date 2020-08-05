Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Along with Stoffel Vandoorne, Gutierrez has been called as a reserve motorist for the Mercedes, McLaren and Racing Point groups.

However a modification to the extremely licence guidelines described in the FIA’s International Sporting Code defines that chauffeurs who have actually not raced in F1 for 3 seasons have to do 300 kms of running to re-qualify for an incredibly licence.

Gutierrez last raced with Haas in 2016, while Vandoorne is qualified as he drove for McLaren in 2018.

Regarding chauffeurs who held a licence over 3 years ago the guideline states: “In this case, the motorist should be evaluated by the FIA to have just recently and regularly showed exceptional capability in single-seater formula vehicles.

“The F1 Team worried should reveal that the candidate has driven at least 300 kms in an agent F1 vehicle regularly at racing speeds, over an optimal duration of 2 days and finished not more than 180 days prior to the application, either accredited by the ASN of the nation in which the test occurred or throughout an occasion counting towards the FIA Formula One World Championship for Drivers.”

Vandoorne is dedicated to Formula E in Berlin for the 70 th Anniversary weekend, however afterwards he will be readily available to be the main reserve for Mercedes.

The Brackley group has showed that Gutierrez will not have an opportunity to log the …