Mercedes, Ferrari, Racing Point & Red Bull

Teams reached the British GP understanding that the track presented an extremely various obstacle compared to the opening 3 rounds. With the leading 4 groups revealing differing degrees of strengths and weak points, we saw a variety of downforce levels picked at Silverstone.

Mercedes

Mercedes F1 W11 rear wing information British GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The remarkable level of downforce that the W11 has compared to its predecessor had actually currently seen Mercedes taking less wing angle, relative to in 2015, in the opening couple of races. And it’s a pattern that’s continued for Silverstone ( above left)– it ran less wing angle than previously this season (above right), while likewise removing the Gurney tab from the tracking edge of the upper flap.

It’s likewise worth keeping in mind that this lower downforce style likewise includes the single-mounting pillar evaluated at the last pre-season test and included in the revised wing that the group utilized at the Styrian GP.

The usage of a single pillar style has both positives and negatives, with the significant favorable in this circumstances being aerodynamic, as a single pillar ought to trigger less circulation separation throughout the wing period, which is vital when you have actually decreased the size of the mainplane in the manner in which Mercedes have.

