Mercedes F1 working on solution for Bottas’ numb leg problem

Mercedes Formula 1 motorist Bottas reported towards completion of last weekend’s race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps that he was feeling some feeling numb in his left leg.

The Finnish motorist exposed after the race that a stiff brake pedal had actually led to the concern taking place on a number of celebrations currently through the 2020 season.

“There’s been a couple of races this year where we have a really stiff brake pedal, and I get this numbness because I have to press it so hard,” Bottas stated on Sunday at Spa.

“It just happened again. It’s not ideal. It’s not very comfortable and can lead to mistakes.”

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA interview ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Bottas exposed that Mercedes was working on a solution to prevent a repeat of the concern.

“The team is on it. They always listen very carefully to what we say,” Bottas stated.

“When it comes to driver comfort, they’re definitely on it. I think there’s nothing yet here, there’s still work to do with that, so hopefully this weekend goes OK.

“I don’t know if they’ve tried things yet, but I’m sure they can do something to help the driver comfort.

“We spend quite a bit of time in the car, so we want everything to be perfect. [It’s] still drivable, it’s fine. The point is it can be better.”

…