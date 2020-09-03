Mercedes F1 domination not affecting motivation

After retiring in the opening race in Austria, Verstappen has actually been on the podium at every subsequent race, however he was just able to beat the Mercedes motorists at the 2nd Silverstone occasion, when Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had tire problems.

At Spa, last weekend his aggravation was apparent as he needed to handle his own tires, not able to do anything about the 2 Mercedes vehicles ahead.

Nevertheless, when asked if it was tough for him to remain encouraged in 2020, he made it clear that was not the case.

“I don’t understand why people think you wouldn’t be motivated,” he stated. “You have one of the best jobs in the world, you’re driving super fast cars. And I’m driving third or second, and I had one win. So I find it incredible that people think you wouldn’t be motivated.

“It’s really stupid. I love what I’m doing. Every weekend I come here and I love driving the car, and I want to of course try to challenge them, but if it’s not possible I settle for the best result possible in the car I have, and then I’m still enjoying it.”

Asked if he concurred with the current idea by Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko that he might still win the champion, Verstappen stated: “Well, we will not quit, however I’m really practical that at the minute we’re simply too sluggish. We require luck to win races and …