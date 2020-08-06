Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Mercedes revealed on Thursday that Bottas had actually signed a brand-new agreement keeping him with the group till completion of next season, extending his spell at Brackley into a 5th year.

Bottas stated back in February that he wished to prevent “unnecessary talk outside the team” throughout the settlements after Mercedes openly weighed up junior chauffeur Esteban Ocon for his seat in 2015.

Asked byMotorsport com if talks had actually been various this year compared to last season, Bottas exposed strategies had actually remained in location to get a deal finalised as early as June, just for the COVID-19 pandemic to serve as a hold-up.

“I think everything went pretty smooth this time,” statedBottas “Obviously it’s unique scenarios, and concurred prior to we understood how the season was going to be that we would ideally get something done by, let’s state,June But, naturally, we didn’t race even prior to June.

“We simply stated let’s wait and see, let’s concentrate on the very first couple of races and ultimately speak, then it simply came quite naturally. [It] was not that challenging. We might concur things quite simple and efficiently. There was no outdoors interruption either. It was excellent, certainly didn’t harm my efficiency at any of these very first couple of races. It was not on my mind.

“That’s how it need to be done.”

