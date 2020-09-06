Mercedes explains ‘weird events’ that led to Hamilton penalty

Hamilton sat over 10 seconds clear of Formula 1 field at Monza when the safety car was deployed when Haas driver Kevin Magnussen parked up at the side of the track near the pit entry.

It prompted race control to deploy the safety car and then close the pit lane 11 seconds later, preventing drivers from coming in so that Magnussen’s car could be wheeled to safety.

But Hamilton came into the pits after missing the signal boards saying the pitlane had been closed, leading to an investigation from the stewards.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second stop/go penalty, leaving him more than 25 seconds off the back of the field after he came in one lap after the race restarted following a red flag.

Hamilton was able to claw his way back to seventh place, picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap in the process.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff explained that the team was unable to see the boards denoting that the pitlane was closed from the pit wall, and that there was no red light at the pit entry.

“It was a weird sequence of events that maybe we could have spotted earlier,” Wolff said.

“The decisions that were taken were highly unusual, but they were absolutely within the rules.

“One of the Haas [cars] was parked to the right, near the entry, on the inside of Parabolica, and there was a single yellow. Eleven…