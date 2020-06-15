Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell to leave F1 champions







Mercedes Formula 1 engine boss Andy Cowell may leave their role ahead of the start of the particular 2020 season, the sport’s planet champions possess confirmed.

Cowell have been an a key component figure in the particular Silver Arrows’ prolonged F1 success, major their Brixworth engine section for more effective years and supervising the development of their own dominant V-6 hybrid engine in 2014.

Since then, Mercedes have received six successive drivers’ in addition to constructors’ greatly improves.

But Cowell will probably be stepping down coming from his function of handling director associated with Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP) upon July just one, with the staff announcing a significant revision to its older management framework.

“Andy’s leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013; I am sure he will enjoy great success in the next challenge he decides to take on.”

A new command team will be set to take over, directed by Hywel Thomas since managing movie director – which will take immediate responsibility for that power product. He will probably be assisted simply by Adam Alssopp, Richard Stevens and Ronald Ballhaus.

Cowell, that informed they of their decision inside January, will stay onboard to help make sure a smooth change and “will consult to Mercedes-Benz AG on a major future project until at least early 2021”.

“Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company’s development,” added Wolff. “I was particularly delighted that we have had the opportunity to come together to develop a new command structure, because they build on the durability in depth from the team inside Brixworth.

“It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead, as we aim to set new benchmarks in Formula One and Formula E.”

Cowell added: “After 16 pleasurable years employed by HPP, I possess decided this description now is the best to proceed from our role in addition to seek a fresh engineering enterprise challenge.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Markus and Toto in defining the future leadership structure of the company and I have every confidence in the ability of Hywel and the team to lead the company forward.”