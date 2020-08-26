Mercedes engine boss Cowell undecided on next move

Cowell will leave Mercedes after 16 years with the company at the end of the season, having served as the managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrain (HPP) since 2014.

Cowell played an instrumental role in the development of Mercedes’ V6 hybrid power unit that has helped power the team to six consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships since 2014.

“Mercedes is a company that I’m hugely proud to have worked for,” Cowell said on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

“The people here are an incredible group of people, and I’ll miss them. But it’s time for a change. Sixteen years feels like a long period of time doing largely the same thing.

“I like a clean sheet of paper challenge of design. I think my personality likes the thrill of being dropped into something that’s challenging and scary.”

Cowell handed his notice in at Mercedes in January, and stepped down from his position in July. He will remain part of the team until the end of the year to aid the transition to the new HPP leadership team, headed up by Hywel Thomas.

While Cowell is yet to make a decision on what his next move will be, he said his role in Project Pitlane earlier this year helped open his eyes to the possibilities of a new challenge.

The project saw F1 teams develop ventilators and CPAP machines…