Mercedes’ De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”

The Mercedes motorist suffered a big lock-up into Turn 1 of the reversed-configuration Tempelhof Airport on lap15 After running large and slowing right away, he crawled to the run-off at Turn 2 and parked up.

Reigning FIA Formula 2 champ de Vries then left his automobile, instead of wait for guideline from race director ScotElkins A full-course yellow was called as de Vries pressed the Silver Arrow 01 device to a space in the barrier with support from the track marshals– limited in number following brand-new procedures developed by FE following the coronavirus.

By leaving the automobile without consent, de Vries breached Article 1.6 of the chauffeurs’ rundown notes and Article 30.7 of the FE sporting policies. For this he was fined EUR5000

An additional choice was released for de Vries pressing his automobile, which checked out: “The driver of car #17 caused a dangerous situation, when he pushed his car in Turn 2 on the track when other cars were present.”

For the next race on Saturday, which will utilize the standard Tempelhof design, de Vries will bring a five-place grid charge in addition to having 5 points contributed to his race licence– which takes his overall to 8.

Prior to the interruption, de Vries had actually been running in 5th after losing locations to Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns …