Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton talks, ‘long-term’ 2021 plan

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks to Martin Brundle about Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, reverse-grid races and way more. Plus, Martin, Anthony Davidson, Craig Slater and Rachel Brookes focus on the newest large F1 matters

Toto Wolff has advised Sky Sports F1 that Mercedes are in “good hands” with Lewis Hamilton anticipated to signal a brand new deal, however says the workforce want to consider the “mid-to-long term” when contemplating their 2021 line-up.

Mercedes, not like rivals Ferrari and Red Bull, do not have a driver signed up for subsequent season – and though Wolff spoke positively about Hamilton’s talks he has admitted that Sebastian Vettel is a contender for one in all their seats.

But first, F1’s world champions will probably be wanting internally, with Valtteri Bottas, who has partnered Hamilton since 2017, George Russell (presently at Williams) and Esteban Ocon (at Renault) set to be given precedence.

And Mercedes’ influential workforce boss hinted to Sky F1’s Martin Brundle that the workforce’s youthful drivers have a really sturdy probability.

Told by Brundle that Mercedes have been “spoiled for talent” to select from, Wolff responded: “Yes, however we should not be complacent.

“Red Bull has two very proficient drivers, Ferrari has very proficient drivers – I believe the mix they’ve chosen is excellent.

“We need to make sure our short-term future is in good hands, and there are no better hands out there than Lewis’, and then our mid-to-long-term strategy is being considered.

8:35 Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok focus on Lewis Hamilton’s feedback on variety with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the game’s six-time champion was proper to talk out Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok focus on Lewis Hamilton’s feedback on variety with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the game’s six-time champion was proper to talk out

“It’s not an easy situation but we are in a good place.”

Bottas loved his best-ever F1 season final yr and is hoping to problem for the title in a shortened 2020 marketing campaign. Russell, in the meantime, shone at Williams regardless of being behind the grid and has helped construct his popularity with some stellar Virtual GP victories.

Ocon has been a contender to exchange Bottas since shining with Racing Point two seasons in the past, and is now again on the F1 grid with Renault.

Wolff on Mercedes & Hamilton’s ‘belief’

Wolff additionally revealed contract discussions with Hamilton, whose present deal expires on the finish of the yr, have not but began however that an settlement needs to be reached “pretty swiftly”.

“We’re keeping in contact with each other regularly,” the workforce principal defined. “We have been in several components of the world however very a lot maintain ourselves within the loop of what’s occurring.

“The moment Lewis touches down back in Europe we will carve out what needs to be carved out. We have been together for eight years now and the agreements don’t need to be reinvented. There is a good basis and I believe we could come to a point pretty swiftly.”

30:06 The full prolonged interview with Mercedes’ title-winning duo Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff as they discuss Martin Brundle by the secrets and techniques of their partnership The full prolonged interview with Mercedes’ title-winning duo Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff as they discuss Martin Brundle by the secrets and techniques of their partnership

Asked by Brundle why Mercedes have been leaving it this late with their star driver, Wolff added: “If you belief, and I believe our relationship is predicated on belief, that your associate is just not going to allow you to down.

“We are all aware Formula 1 is a tough business but I think what this teams does different is that loyalty and trust are important values and we live by them every day.”