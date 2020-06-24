Mercedes-Benz Cars to Be Built on Nvidia Autonomous Driving Platform From 2024

Semiconductor maker Nvidia stated on Tuesday it struck a cope with Germany’s Daimler Mercedes-Benz to present automobiles produced from 2024 with a chip and software program platform that may ultimately be used for autonomous driving features.

“We intend to join forces to create a software-defined vehicle and deploy this across the entire next generation’s fleet,” Nvidia Senior Director of Automotive Danny Shapiro instructed reporters.

Shapiro declined to disclose the monetary phrases of the deal. The deal covers chips and software program for the automobile system.

The new partnership adopted Daimler’s transfer final week to pause a improvement alliance with rival German luxurious carmaker BMW within the space of automated driving.

Shapiro stated the high-end Nvidia Drive AGX Orin Platform – an autonomous automobile processor – could be customary in each Mercedes-Benz automobile. With that in place, customers will likely be in a position to replace the automotive’s software program the way in which smartphones are up to date at present.

Asked how the Mercedes-Benz partnership will have an effect on Nvidia’s decade-long collaboration with Audi AG, Shapiro stated neither association was unique. With Mercedes-Benz there may be “a huge dedication, huge energy, huge investment from both companies to bring this to market,” he stated.

Mercedes-Benz offered 2.39 million automobiles worldwide in 2019. The two firms have been working collectively on autonomous driving and synthetic intelligence automotive know-how for over 5 years.

© Thomson Reuters 2020