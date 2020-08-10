Mercedes “at the very worst end” of tyre problems

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were severely hindered by blistering in the 70 th Anniversary GP, which jeopardized their rate and permitted Red Bull and Max Verstappen to score a well-judged tactical success.

Shovlin stated that a challenging 70 th Anniversary GP revealed that the group that it was at the “very, very worst end” of the blistering spectrum, and it now has days to fix its concerns or it runs the risk of looking “silly” in the Spanish GP in Barcelona, where hot conditions are anticipated.

“We knew that blistering was an issue,” statedShovlin “We understood that recently. We understand what sort of temperature levels that it will happen at. And so that wasn’t news to us.

“What was news to us was we’re kind of at the very, very worst end of that issue.

“And Red Bull seems at the very finest end of that spectrum. And that’s the thing that we require to comprehend. Because there’s been other races where everybody’s remained in the exact same boat, however why are we an outlier? Right now, we have not got the response.

“And you understand, there’s a component of seriousness here since we remain in Barcelona, we’re flying out there on Tuesday, operating on Friday, it’s anticipated to be 30 C, the track will be a bit like this. It’s a high-energy circuit.”

Read Also:

Shovlin yielded that the go back to Pirelli’s hardest C1 tyre in Spain might assist the …