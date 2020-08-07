Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

F1 is presently in conversations with all 10 groups over a new set of industrial terms that are set to change the existing Concorde Agreement, which ends at the end of this year.

F1 owner Liberty Media has actually been promoting a more fair circulation of income under the new terms in a quote to make the sport fairer and more sustainable as part of the talks.

A variety of F1 groups have actually currently verified they are prepared to sign the terms for the new agreement, consisting of Ferrari and McLaren.

An August 12 due date has actually been set for groups to sign the new Concorde Agreement, as set by F1.

But Mercedes F1 chief Wolff stated the group was not going to put pen to paper on the terms that are presently proposed, and revealed his disappointment with Mercedes’ treatment in the talks.

“We from Mercedes, we made very clear that we are happy with a more equitable split of the prize fund,” Wolff stated. “The method success is rewarded and possible for everyone, we accept.

“We are, I would state, the most significant victim in regards to reward fund loss in all of that. Ferrari has actually preserved an useful position. With Red Bull, it clearly cancels with AlphaTauri. So it’s us that are harmed one of the most.

” I feel that Mercedes has actually added to the sport over the ins 2015. We have apart from being competitive …