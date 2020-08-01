Merax Treadmill Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Jogging Machine Easy Assembly Electric Treadmills for Home, 12 Programs with Speakers L510C



Product Description

Merax Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 12 Programs Easy Assembly for Home Gym



Led Display :Monitor speed, distance, heart RATE and calories burned

Programs: P1-P12

Speed Range: 0.8-10KM/H

Horse Power:1.5

Weight capacity: 240LBS

Input power voltage:110V

Running surface: 43.3″L x 15.7″W

Unfolded dimensions: 56.3″L x 25.2″W x 42.1″H

Merax Folding Electric Treadmill with Transporation Wheels for Home Use



5” LED Display-Large Screen

5” LED display screen tracking progress in speed, distance, heart RATE and calories burned make runner know their body situation in time, bring excellent experience

Foldable and Movable Design Save Space

Merax electric folding treadmill was designed foldable, you can easy to make it fold up and store for a small space

Transporation Wheels make it convenient to move from room to romm

Auto Stop Safety Function

When running you can simply attach the safety clip to your clothes and run as normal, it will auto stop if you fall or drift back dangerously on the treadmill the auto stop function which will minimize the risk of injury.

EKG Hand Pulse Sensor

EKG Hand Pulse Sensor enables you to monitor your heart rate by placing your thumb on the hand grip, allowing you to keep within your target zone

Runner can adjust peed up or down just quick touch of a button on the bar of speed

Powerful & Quiet Motor

This Merax folding treadmill was powered by a 1.5 horsepower motor that supports speeds from 0.8-10KM/H .Reduce impact on your joints as you walk or run when you strike against the shock-absorption-equipped running deck, compared to exercising on concrete or other hard surfaces.

Anti Slip Tread Belt and Spacious Running Space

Prevent Slipping Belt Design: Grass pattern anti-slip belt design provides optimum friction for enhanced grip and traction while you running.

15.7” wide tread belt can Ssretch out your stride on this spacious deck, you’ll be comfortable and unrestricted throughout your entire workout.

Space Saver Folding Treadmill:electric folding treadmill with easy folding design and wheels on the front to easy transporation, can be placed on the corner, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room.

Multi-Function LED Display & Audio Speaker:Merax treadmill featured with 5″LED display tracks your performance including time, speed, distance traveled, heart rate and calories burned, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout. Stay motivated during your workout by listening to your favorite playlist while you run through the built-in dual speakers or through your headphones with the included headphone audio port

Strong 1.5HP Motor:Merax electric treadmill has a smooth and quiet 1.5HP treadmill motor which allows for 12 preset programs and 3 count-down modes, supports speeds ranging from 0.8–12 KM/H (0.5–7.5 MPH) to help you meet a variety of fitness goals.Premium vacuum motor reduces noise make this treadmill perfect for home use.

Comfortable Motorized Running Machine: The foldable treadmill features 15.7″Wide running area provide comfortable exercise experience.Grass pattern anti-slip belt design provides optimum friction for enhanced grip and traction while you running. safeguard emergency stop key connect to you and machine keeps you in control at all times.

Dimension and Warranty:treadmill Unfolded dimensions: 56.3″L x 25.2″W x 42.1″H,Weight capacity: 240LBS, We offer 1 year sale warranty, feel confidence to buy it, feel free to contact us.