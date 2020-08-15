Merax Racing Chair Gaming Chair Ergonomic Computer Chair PU Leather Swivel Office Chairs with Adjustable Lumbar Support Executive Swivel High Back Multifunction PU Reclining Sleeping Chair with Arms



Price: $171.99

Product Specification

Ergonomic Office Chairs with adjustable lumbar support Executive Swivel High Back Multifunction PU reclining sleeping chair with Arms

Specialized Ergonomic Support: Built for efficiency and maximum comfort, we set the standard and will revolutionize the way you spend time on your computer

Made To Last: Outfitted with soft cushioning and expertly sealed in quality fade resistant PU Leather; a material formatted for seamless spot cleaning

Vibrant Colors: Experience a splash of color with our striped design in 4 vibrant shades against an onyx black backdrop

Built-in Safety: Equipped with safeguard locking system that allows multiple reclining positions leaving the user supported at any angle

Customized Comfort: Adjustable footrest to accommodate varying leg lengths

Features:

【180 ° reclining】comfortable for lunch break, fully charged for afternoon work

【Integrated thickened headrest】 fits the cervical spine for continued comfort

【ergonomic backrest】Rejected sedentary hunting ,stiff effective protection of the spine, release of the cervical spine

【Scientifically designed lumbar support】manual adjustment of the top waist design, the angle is adjustable to solve the problem of low back pain

【Linked armrests】 automatically adjust the angle through the reclining function to give the best support for expansion

【Curved thick seat cushion】 filled with high-density sponge, not easy to collapse, improve sitting feeling

【Telescopic pedals and horizontal tilt】 provide better comfort for lunch break

【Adjustable chair height】accommodate various table heights

【Environment-friendly and healthy PU material】 providing good texture and breathability

【Move freely】360°swivel and easy move wheels, free to move around without standing up

Product Details

Back size: 21W×30L inches

Seat size: 21W×19D inches

Seat height: 21-24 inches

Weight capacity: 225LB

PU Leather Chair: High-quality PU leather, metal frame, high-density shaping foam provide smooth sitting surface and gentle appearance, Equipped with safeguard locking system that allows multiple reclining positions leaving the user supported at any angle

Multi-function: 90°-180° Adjustable Backrest and 360° Swivel Base, smooth-rolling casters with Safeguard tilt locking mechanism to allow for stress free napping in your home or office

Dimension: Seat area: 21″ L x 19″ D, Chair back area: 21″ L x 30″ H, Height:51″-54″. Weight capacity:225 lb

Warranty & Support: Free Replacement Or Money Back Guarantee For Any Quality Problem Within 30 Days, Free Charge Replacements For Installation Problem, Damaged Or Missing Parts Within 12 Months