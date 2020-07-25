Merax Folding Electric Motorized Running Treadmill, Jogging Walking Machine with Bluetooth Function, Speakers, 15 Preset Programs, Incline Adjustment and Downloadable Sports App (Black)



Merax treadmill provides a dynamic performance, expanded functionality and lasting durability you need to get the most out of every workout. Sleek design that fits your home beautifully. Multiple functional features include Bluetooth connection that allows you track/record your data via FitShow App; adjustable phone/tablet deck that’s compatible with most smart devices for video; integrated sound system for an immersive exercise experience; 15 preset programs and 3 manual incline options for your different workout goals; hydraulic folding system for simple storage; transport wheels for easy relocation. It’s everything you love about a healthy lifestyle.

3 Manaul Incline Options



Emergency Key for MAX. Safety



Multiple-Layer Running Belt with Springy Feelings and Comfort



Hydraulic Folding System



Specifications:

Speed range: 0.5-10.0 MPH

Manual incline: 3 levels

15 preset programs

Assembled Size: 56.9” x 22.8” x 45.1”

Folded Size: 36.6” x 22.8” x 47.2”

Running Surface: 47” x 16.5”

Shipping Weight: 103 LBS

Enjoy a quiet workout with a powerful motor perfect for walking, jogging and running in the comfort of your own home, speed ranging between 0.5-10 MPH.

Integrated device deck that’s compatible with most smartphone

Other features: Compact folding design with easy lift and transport wheels so that you can fold up your treadmill after workout and roll it away for simple storage. 3 Manual incline options available.

Spacious 16.5” x 47.5” tread belt provides an added sense of security and freedom. Assembled Size: 56.9” x 22.8” x 45.1”. Folded Size: 36.6” x 22.8” x 47.2”.