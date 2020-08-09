Merax ElectricTreadmill Easy Assembly Folding Treadmill Motorized Running Machine with Speakers, 12 Pre Programs for Home Running Walking and Jogging



Product Description

Merax Electric Treadmill Easy Assembly Folding Treadmill Motorized Running Machine with Speakers, 12 Pre Programs for Home



About Merax



Tackle at-home fitness with the Merax L510C Folding Treadmill, manufactured with home fitness in mind to make working out indoors that much easier and more effective with a compact, foldable, easy to use design that doesnt take up space. Top quality 16 inch wide grass patterned belt provides optimum tread while offering enough space to walk, jog and run comfortably. Monitor the running time, distance traveled, heart rate calories burned with the 5 LED display so you can see your progress and set goals during your workout. Formulated with a manual fixed incline and speed function on an easy to use interface, target specific muscles that you want to train with ease or choose from the pre-set interval training programs.

Unfolded dimensions: 56.3″L x 25.2″W x 42.1″H

Running surface: 43.3″L x 15.7″W

Weight: 73LBS

Weight capacity: 240LBS

Speed: 0.8-10KM/H

HP: 1.5

Input power voltage: 110V

Notes: For optimum results, before using, Please let the machine run for an hour on itself.

16″ Wide Tread Belt

Stretch out your stride on this spacious deck, ideal for users of all heights so you’ll be comfortable and unrestricted throughout your entire workout.

A key could keep you safe

Safety Key connect you and the machine, emergency stop button on the handrail, which double protect you while working out.

Space Saving Design

Free up floor space by folding your treadmill up and out of the way when not in use with the easy folding feature.

Heavy Duty Construction

Made from high quality steel, the capacity of the treadmill is up to 240lbs, as far as possible to meet your needs.

Convenient Easy-Access Handlebar Controls

Speed adjustment and start/stop buttons are located on both handles within easy and fast reach, leaving you in control and safe while running.

EKG Grip Pulse Sensor

Monitor and maintain your target heart rate for optimal fitness results, simply grip the sensors and then watch on the display for a quick read of your current heart rate.

❤ 0.8-10 KM/H Speed levels & 12 Programs: Merax home treadmill comes with 0.8-10 KM/H, you can select different speed base on your physical condition and exercise

❤ Foldable Treadmill:Folding Treadmill with the easy fold up design which can save space,the wheels on the treadmill so that you can move the treadmill easily. Unfolded dimensions: 56.3″L x 25.2″W x 42.1″H suitable for home use.Weight Capacity:240LBS

❤ Floding Treadmill with 5″LED Display: Electric treadmill with lagrge 5″LED display screen to track progress in speed, distance,heart rate and calories burned make user know progress at any time.

❤ Quiet Treadmill Home Use:Fitness Treadmill adopts Premium vacuum motor which will reduces noise while running indoor, the 1.5 horse power motor support the treadmill for running,walking and jogging. Top quality 15.7 inch wide anti-slip grass patterned belt make the running home more comfortable.

❤ MP3 Speakers & EKG Grip Pulse Sensor: Stay motivated during your workout by listening to your favorite playlist while running through the built-in dual speakers; monitor and maintain your target heart rate for optimal fitness results. 1 Year Warranty, if you have any problem, feel free to contact us.