Merax Electric Folding Treadmill Motorized Running Machine Walking and Jogging Machine for Home Gym with 12 Preset Programs

Product Description

Merax Electric Folding Treadmill Motorized Running and Jogging Fitness Machine for Home Gym with 12 Preset Programs



Features:

Material: Steel +rubber+plastic

Adjustment: 3 modes and 12 automatic programs

Display: LED Display monitors Speed, Distance, Time, Calories, Heart rate

Functions: MP3, USB , Heart Rate, Integrated Tablet Holder, Dual Cupholders

Horsepower:1.5HP

Speed Range:0.8-12km/h

Overall Dimension:54.2“L x 20.3”W x 42”H

Folding Dimension: 22.7“L x 19.2”W x 48.6”H

Running Surface:Lawn texture 42.7”L x 15.5”W

Large LED Display Screen

High visible LED display screen tracking progress in LED Display monitors Speed, Distance, Time, Calories, Heart rate at the same time.12 pre-set programs and 3 kinds of countdown modes are available to choose for easy train.

Hand Grip Pulse Sensor

The grip pulse sensor enables you to monitor your heart rate by placing your thumb on the hand grip, allowing you to keep within your target zoneT

The quick touch of the speed buttom on the bar make you can adjust speed at any time

Folding Design

Folding design electric treadmill is easy to fold up,with transporation wheels is easy to store and move which is real a space saver

Soft ruber foot can reduce the noise and protect the floor

Premium Running Belt & Soft Drop Platform

Designed with soft drop system, you don’t need to worry about damaging your floor. With a premium multi-layer composition, the running belt is formulated with tough, long lasting materials that will hold up against the most strenuous of workouts.

Anti-Slip Lawn texture

Anti-slip lawn texture 42.7”L x 15.5”W running space offers you a spacious running space bringing you more wonderful experience

Transporation Wheels

This rubber transporation wheels is sturdy and durable, wear-resisting. The treadmill is easy to move from one room to another room

【Space Saver Treadmill for Home】Easy Assemble Folding Treadmill with quick folding design which make user pack the treadmill easily, transporation wheels on the treadmill make move the treadmill easily.Overall Dimensions of 54.2“L x 20.3”W x 42”H do not occupy too much time when used in home.

【Multi-functional LED Display】Treadmill for home with 5″ multi-functional digital display to track your performance in time, speed, distance, calories burnt, program and modes.Electric Treadmill with 3 count-down modes, supports speeds ranging: supports speeds ranging from 0.8 – 12 KM/H (0.5 – 7.5 MPH), help you meet a variety of fitness goals, a machine for walking, jogging and running.

【Amazingly Low Noise Motor & Safety Emergency 】Merax Treadmill provide safe and quiet workout experience. Noise-reducing running belts and low-noise motors make you feel like you are running in the forest without disturbing anyone. This foldable treadmill comes with built in safety key to ensure instant shut-off under emergency situation. Max Load-bearing weight: 240 lbs.

【 Programs & Heart-rate Sensor 】This folding treadmill have 12 Pre-set programs and heart-rate sensor, 1.5 drive system（Run more smoothly and quiet）, Anti-Slip walking belt 43.3 L x 15.7 W inch（Run freely）, you can monitor your heart rate by choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

【Worry-free Service】-1 year quality service for frame and motor, we are always here for you ,feel confidence to buy it, if you have any problem , feel free to contact us