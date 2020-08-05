Merax Electric Folding Treadmill Motorized Running and Jogging Machine with Speakers for Home Use, 12 Preset Work Out Programs



Price: $299.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 01:16:45 UTC – Details)





[12 Preset Programs and 3 Count-Down ]- This small treadmill allows for 12 preset programs and 3 count-down modes, supports speeds ranging from 0.8 – 12 KM/H (0.5 – 7.5 MPH) to help you meet a variety of fitness goals.

【Multi-functional Display with Speakers】-Its Multi-functional LCD Display help to track your performance in time, speed, distance and calories burnt, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout. Simply plug in your phone or insert USB flash drive, and you can emerge into training with your workout playlist. Phone/Pad deck available.

【Amazingly Low Noise Motor & Safety Emergency 】 – Provide safe and quiet workout experience. Noise-reducing running belts and low-noise motors make you feel like you are running in the forest without disturbing anyone.This foldable treadmill comes with built in safety key to ensure instant shut-off under emergency situation. Max Load-bearing weight: 240 lbs.

【 Programs & Heart-Rate Sensor 】This folding treadmill have 12 Pre-set programs and heart-rate sensor, 1.5HP drive system（Run more smoothly）, walking belt 42.7”L x 15.5”W（Run freely）, you can monitor your heart rate by choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

【Worry-free Service】-1 year quality service for frame and motor, we are always here for you , if you have any problem , feel free to contact us