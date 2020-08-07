MEQI Hand Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite, Ergonomic Gaming Charging Case with Game Storage Case, Fast Charge Compatible 5V 2A AC Adapter with Type-C Cable for Switch Lite Console – Blue



Price: $19.59 - $18.59

(as of Aug 07,2020 03:17:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

MEQI it’s a youth brand that impresses consumers with design, strives to bring the best design to consumers.

MEQI Grip Pro Lite / Hand Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite



Designed for Nintendo Switch Lite Console

MEQI Grip Pro Lite upgraded and improved some problems of the previous generation GripPro, making it the perfect accessory for Nintendo Switch.

So The Grip Pro Lite takes you on an unforgettable journey . Game is no longer losing energy, it becomes the core of your travels.

Ergonomic design places your hands in the perfect position for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Switch Lite console can be charged while you play via a USB C pass-through port featured at the bottom of the grip.

Allowing you to continue playing games while charging the Nintendo switch Lite, so you don’t have to miss any minute.

The modular game card case designed let you no need to carry it extra, so you can change a game anytime and anywhere.

GAME STORAGE BOX DESIGNED

There is a space on the back of the gaming grip to put the game card case.

That can store and organize up to 6 Nintendo Switch game cards and 2 micro SD memory cards.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN

COMFORTABLE GRIPS

Long Durations to Play Games More Comfortable

ADJUSTABLE STAND

FREE GIFT：

There is a mini stand that allows you to play the Nintendo Switch Lite on your desktop.

FAST CHARGE

60% FASTER RECHARGE

Elevated ampere input halves charging time.

You can combine the Nintendo switch console and the Joy-con controller for charging to perfect for integrated charging.

PACKAGE CONTENTS

Game Card Box x 1

One Metre USB C Cable x 1

Free Gift: Mini Stand x 1

MEQ Grip Pro Lite Case x 1

SPECIFICATIONS

L: 10 in * W: 4.4 in * H: 1.4 in

【EXCELLENT ERGONOMIC DESIGN】: The comfortable ergonomic console grip keeps your hands from cramping while playing switch games in handheld mode, The double-elastic snap-on design holds the Nintendo Switch Lite firmly in place to keep you focus on the game task.

【FAST CHARGE】-The MEQI Switch Lite charging grip come with a 1 meter Type-c charging cable and supports charging with a 5V 2A fast charging, Keeps your device lasting power and unlimited playing games.

【EASY TO INSTALL & DETACH】- The MEQI charge handle grip has a snap-in mounting design that can be easily snapped into or removed from grip, provide you with the greatest convenience

【MODULAR DESIGN】- There is a space on the back of the gaming grip to put the game card case, That can store and organize up to 6 Nintendo Switch game cards and 2 micro SD memory cards. A snap-in mounting design that can be easily snapped into or removed from grip, You can put it on the back of the grip or take it out and put in your pocket / backpack. (gift : mini stand )

【 YOU WILL GET】- MEQI Grip Pro Lite kits and our offer 30-days 100% Money Back Guarantee & 1-year replacement warranty. The Nintendo switch Lite Gaming Grip Pro Lite specially designed by MEQI Team. Please feel free to contact us if you have any quality problems or constructive suggestion.