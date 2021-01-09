Several brokerage firms at Wall Street have been expecting the stocks of MEOH to post an EPS of $0.20 for the current quarter. According to a report, two of the analysts have already posted the earnings estimates of the company. The lowest EPS recorded will be at $0.06, with the highest fixed at $0.35. The company had reported an EPS of $0.13, so it is indicative of a positive annual growth rate of about 53.8%.

The Quarterly Earnings of MEOH

MEOH did publish their previous quarterly earnings data on the 28th of October. The EPS reported by the company was $1.03, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.94. The revenue earned by the company for the quarter was around $581 million, which was comprehensively more than the consensus estimate of $442 million. The company has a negative return on its equity at around 7.82%, with a net margin of about -4.84%.

There have been quite a few research firms that have commented on the stocks of the company. Sanford C. Bernstein has already decreased the shares of the company from a rating of market perform to a rating of underperform. BMO Capital Markets has increased the price objective on the stocks of the company from $50 to $60 in a 29th December research report.

Smith Barney Citigroup has also increased the rating of the company from a rating of neutral to a rating of buy, with a price target of $55 in a Wednesday research report. TheStreet has also decreased the rating of the company from c to d+, in a 1st October research report.

Three of the investment analysts have given the stocks of the company a rating of sell, while ten of them have given it a rating of hold. Five analysts have given the stocks of MEOH a rating buy. Currently, the company has a price target of about $40.33.