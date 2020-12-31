Methanex Co. (NASDAQ: MEOH) has been assigned a rating of ‘hold’ by 18 analysts. The company had an average price objective of $37.15 for 1 year from the brokerages last year.

On Thursday, the company started from $46.59 with the market cap being $3.55B. Their lowest in 12 months is $9 while the highest is $47.74. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.91, 1.61, and 2.22. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $41.79 while 200 days is at $27.64.

According to the 28th of October, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $1.03 that missed the $0.94 consensus estimate of $0.09. Their net negative margin was 4.84% with a 7.82% negative equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $581M that surpassed the $442M estimate.

Ventures Of MEOH Stock

TD Securities increased the price objective of MEOH stock to $50 from $34 and issued a rating of ‘hold’ on 21st December. Sanford Bernstein demoted the rating to ‘underperform’ from ‘market perform’ on 30th November. Scotiabank promoted the price objective to $36 from $31 and gave a rating of ‘sector perform’ on 15th October. Royal Canada Bank reassigned a price target of $48 on 29th November. Tudor Pickering raised the price objective to $49 from $43 and gave a rating of ‘hold’ on Tuesday.

FMR LLC raised the stake on MEOH stock by almost 42.7% in Q1, owning shares worth $4,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted their position by roughly 41.4% in Q1 and own $6,246,000 worth of shares. UBS Group promoted its stake by nearly 242% in Q2, owning shares valued at $456,000. NY Retirement Fund acquired a new position worth almost $500,000. PNC Fin. Services raised their stake by almost 37.7% in Q2, owning shares priced at $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% MEOH stock.