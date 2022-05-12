The police searched the house of Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the “Arar” foundation, after which he was taken to the Arabkir police department.

Menua Soghomanyan, co-founder of the 5165 movement, said that he was informed at the end of the rally that such a thing had happened. “We came to Mr. Chalabyan’s apartment very quickly, we came at the moment when we saw that the search had been carried out, we did not enter the apartment, we saw irregularly spilled papers and other things in the corridor. We realized that they had not found anything and said that we should arrest them. “Mr. Chalabyan asked what the legal basis was, why he was being detained, he did not receive any answer, it was just that on suspicion, by the way, the police officer was also in civilian clothes,” he said.

According to Menua Soghomonyan. “During the arrest, Mr. Chalabyan expressed readiness to come to the police station voluntarily together with his lawyer, but you do not know why he was detained using violence and dragging.” According to him, these actions are conditioned by Avetik Chalabyan’s political activity. “Mr. Chalabyan rightly says all the failures of the current authorities, the deliberate mistakes made, he carries out a confident, well-argued criticism, hitting the weak points of these authorities. This is an order.

We have witnessed such an incident recently. They said we are bringing you for one thing, they brought you for another, they said on the third topic, we will initiate a case… The panicked authorities are doing everything to intimidate and intimidate, and they do not understand that all this will have the opposite reaction. We urge the police not to carry out political orders, because it further contributes to the decline of the police. “

