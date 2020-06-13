Mention of OnePlus Pods appear in the OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta

Shortly after the first Beta build of Android 11 launched for Pixel devices, OnePlus launched a Beta program for the newest duo of OnePlus phones. Within the first Beta build on the OnePlus 8, an XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username has discovered a string of text that mentions the upcoming TWS earbuds.

Source: XDA-Developers

XDA-Developers dug deeper in to the build and discovered many more mentions of the name OnePlus Pods. It also uncovered a package called com.oneplus.twspods which includes some elements for reading individual battery levels from a left and right earbud. It also appears the buds will have some double-tap controls for music playback.



Leaked image of OnePlus Pods/Buds

Last month, we saw a drawing of what these TWS earbuds are supposed to appear to be. Although, in those days, they were called the OnePlus Buds. Its still possible that the final name of the earbuds can change. The OnePlus Pods, or Buds, will soon be announced some time in July, as per previous reports.

Source