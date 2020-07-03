Mentally ill man beat his 92-year-old father to death because he thought he was a vampire jailed

Douglas Novak said he fatally beat his 92-year-old father in their home in 2018 because he believed his father was a vampire. He was sentenced to between 10 to 30 years in jail

A man who says he fatally beat his 92-year-old father in their home because he believed his father was a vampire has been sentenced to between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Douglas Novak from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty but mentally ill last November to third-degree murder, arson, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe charges.

Authorities have said he fatally beat Frank Novak with the wooden arm of a dining room chair. He then dragged him under a shower, then to a bed.

The Novaks were found two days later when police responded to a fire at their Hempfield home.

An autopsy determined the elder Novak died from complications of blunt force upheaval to the top, torso and extremities.

Authorities have said the fire started when candles used included in a vampire ritual burned to a floor.

Speaking at Thursday’s sentencing, Douglas Novak’s lawyer said Thursday that his client was off his medication when he attacked his father.

He also said Novak stayed next to his father for the following two days because he wanted to kill him when he woke up by putting a stake through his heart.

‘He believed what he was doing was killing a vampire. He lay next to his father for two days after the beating to kill him when he wakes up — to put a stake through his heart — because everybody knows that’s the method that you kill a vampire,’ defense attorney Brian Aston said all through Novak’s sentencing hearing.

Novak had pleaded guilty but mentally ill last November to murder, arson, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe charges

Prosecutors disputed those claims, saying Novak told police that he beat his father because the older man was hiding his phone.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said Novak’s confession to police included the real basis for the killing.

‘The vampire story was only one piece of his statement. He also said that he beat his father because he was hiding his phone,’ Ciaramitaro said.

Novak was clinically determined to have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was treated for five months at Torrance State Hospital before he was found competent to stand trial last year.

On Thursday, Novak said he unintentionally went off his medication and never intended to kill his father, who he described as his biggest supporter in his battle against mental disease.

‘I loved my father with all my heart. He was truly my hero,’ Novak said.

Douglas Novak’s mental illness was so pronounced that he beat his father to death and believed the 92-year-old Hempfield man was a vampire who needed to be staked through the heart to kill him, his attorney told a judge Thursday.

Novak’s sister, Natalie Shannon, voiced her pleasure on Facebook at her brother’s jailing

Shannon posted on Facebook explaining how her brother had mental health issues

His sister, Natalie Shannon, told the judge that her brother had a violent relationship with their parents and would routinely ignore medical advice pertaining to his mental health diagnosis.

Sister, Natalie said that she’d like Novak to remain behind bars for the remainder of his life

She said that she’d like Novak to remain behind bars for the remainder of his life.

Shannon also made her feelings known on Facebook stating she was pleased with the sentence.

‘My brother Doug Novak, “mixing up his meds” is a lie! He always went off his meds. You can ask anybody who truly knew him. His ex-girlfriends. You know who you are. There are many individuals who saw the violent side of my brother. My brother was abusing my parents for a very long time. He took money from their website.

‘The reason why Doug didn’t have long jury trial is because the facts would turn out. If he decided on a jury trial, he most surely would’ve got life in prison. I have already been silent for a very long time, about what my buddy was like and what went on. I’ll not stay silent any longer. I am pleased with the 10 to 30 year sentence.’

Novak will be allowed to serve a percentage of his sentence at a mental health facility and you will be transferred to a state prison once he is cleared by medical professionals, according to TribLive.